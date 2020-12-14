 Omantel talking to trio over $500M tower deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Omantel talking to trio over $500M tower deal

14 DEC 2020

Helios Towers, Oman Towers and an investment fund partnered with IHS Towers, placed bids for passive mobile infrastructure assets held by Omantel in a deal thought to be worth around $500 million, Reuters reported.

The news website’s sources said 3,000 towers were being sold by state-controlled Omantel in an auction process. The move is in response to a Covid-19 (coronavirus) related hit to its finances.

Would-be buyers still in the frame after the second round of the auction are reportedly Helios Towers, local provider Oman Towers and state-backed infrastructure investment company Rakiza, which partnered with IHS Towers for its bid.

Omantel is the latest operator to look to raise cash from the divestment of passive infrastructure, with most similar deals including a clause to lease back the assets for a minimum term.

While some have sold-off the assets completely, other mobile players including Vodafone Group and Telefonica have chosen to retain them and generate revenue by inviting investment into a spun-off standalone tower company.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

