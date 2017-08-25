English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Omantel acquires Zain stake for $846M

25 AUG 2017

Kuwait-based Zain Group confirmed Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) acquired a 9.84 per cent stake for $846 million, and said it will use the funds to reduce debt levels, increase shareholder equity and upgrade its networks.

In a statement, Zain explained the two had entered into a share purchase agreement for Zain’s treasury shares on 10 August, which “triggered a formal block trade auction process under Boursa Kuwait rules”, the country’s stock exchange.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice chairman and Group CEO, said: “We look forward to exploring mutually beneficial synergies and business enhancing opportunities across the region.”

“The strategic visions of both Zain and Omantel complement each other as do our cultures, and we are confident that this deal is value-enhancing to all our stakeholders on multiple fronts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omantel CEO Talal Said Marhoon Al Mamari said data and content is where growth lies, and investing in innovative digital products is critical to building a stronger company.

He described the acquisition as a strategic move: “as we continue to deliver against our corporate strategy 3.0, create value for shareholders, diversify our revenue, raise our regional profile, and mitigate the risk of operating in a single market.”

The sale of treasury shares of Zain was approved by its shareholders and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait earlier this year and the transaction was approved by the board of directors of both parties.

Zain submitted a formal bid for Oman’s third mobile licence earlier this year. The government is due to announce the winning bid on 4 September.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Omantel to buy Zain stake for $846M

Zain Saudi Arabia on brink of $500M towers sale

Zain launches Iflix in 5 markets

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association