Officials meet to hatch international 5G security plan - Mobile World Live

Security officials and ambassadors representing countries from across Europe, North America and parts of APAC came together at an event in Prague to discuss the creation of a global approach to 5G security.

The Prague 5G Security Conference, hosted by a Czech Republic government department, was attended by delegates from 32 countries. Speakers included high-ranking representatives from the US, Japan, UK, South Korea, Australia and The Netherlands, who each outlined their findings and goals for 5G security policy.

In addition to individual countries, European Commission representatives updated on its progress following a pledge made in March for a united approach in the European Union (EU).

Opening the event, Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis said authorities needed to “change the way we cooperate on cybersecurity” adding it was “paramount” to find a solution to the 5G security issue which met the aims of the EU, NATO and other nations.

“By protecting the 5G network we will be protecting the very fabric of our societies, our ability to thrive and even exist,” he said. “We need to change the way we think about security and cyber to understand security of 5G is not just about cellphones or companies. Cybersecurity requires a whole government approach that connects policy, technology, the economy and resilience of both infrastructure and society.”

Prior to the event, organisers said the goal was to define non-binding recommendations on how to proceed safely with the introduction of 5G networks.

Conclusions will be made public following the climax of the two-day event, which ends later today (3 May).