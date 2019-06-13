 Ofcom targets rural, industrial coverage boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom targets rural, industrial coverage boost

13 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM 5G WORLD, LONDON: Ofcom’s CTO detailed the watchdog’s efforts to improve connectivity for rural and industrial users, including innovative approaches to ensuring spectrum availability.

Mansoor Hanif (pictured) noted MNOs are already doing a good job of providing coverage in more populated parts of the UK. However, more intervention is needed in rural areas, where generating returns on infrastructure investments is more challenging.

“There are a lot of people living in rural areas, there are a lot of businesses in rural areas, it’s a key part of the economy and industry in the UK. So we need to support and make sure they are not left behind, and so a lot of what we do is making sure the investment goes there.”

Ofcom is consulting on terms for future auctions and could offer licences at lower cost in return for rural access commitments: “We think it’s a fair incentive and a fair use of public money.”

Another possibility is encouraging community engagement in networks: pointing to the roughly 300 community radio stations, 1,000 fixed wireless networks and local broadband networks, Hanif asked “why can’t they, if they get access to spectrum, manage a 4G or 5G network?”

Industry
Ofcom plans to make available spectrum enabling “local and on demand” networks, a plan which is is “really innovative…really revolutionary” and will “put the UK in a wonderful position on the global stage”.

Local licences covering a range of around 50 metres would be available on demand in blocks of 10MHz, Hanif explained.

“We think we’ve got the database to be able to manage that demand, the average cost will be what it costs us to do the licence administration, so I think it’s on average about £70.” Applicants could request several blocks, depending on their specific needs.

Among the frequencies available is “prime spectrum”, including 390MHz in the 3.8GHz to 4.2GHz band, along with high band blocks suited to delivering high capacity and throughput in smaller areas.

With access to suitable spectrum, the Ofcom CTO suggested enterprises could build their own networks, work with third-party specialists, or partner with mobile network operators to ensure they have the coverage and capacity needed.

“When we are talking about 5G, we are talking about the operators all the time. But it’s not all about the operators – 5G is for everyone, and it’s an opportunity for everyone. And in particular we’d like to encourage new entrants,” he said.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Operators pushed to up their game on 5G benefits

Operators scathing over German 5G auction outcome

Intelligence Brief: How much will we pay for 5G?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association