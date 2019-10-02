 Ofcom takes aim at scam calls - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom takes aim at scam calls

02 OCT 2019

UK regulator Ofcom took action against scam calls and imposed new rules to cap the cost of calling phone numbers starting with 070.

The watchdog announced in a statement that the new wholesale price cap of calling 070 numbers is now aligned with the maximum charge for calls to mobile numbers, currently around 0.5 pence per minute.

Before the new regulation, any company controlling an 070 number could charge the caller’s phone company a wholesale price of as much as 39 pence per minute, and phone providers charged between 45 pence and £1.10 per minute for calls to ‘070’ numbers.

Ofcom explained 070 numbers are designed to be used as a ‘follow me’ service, where calls are diverted from one number to another, so the person being called can keep their own number private.

Numbers starting with 070 are often used in classified adverts or by small businesses and making calls to such numbers costs more than phoning mobile numbers.

However, it is common for users to take 070 numbers as mobile numbers, which begin with 07, which has created an open door for scams and fake calls. This has led to higher consumer phone bills.

“We uncovered evidence of scams, such as missed calls and fake job adverts, that took advantage of consumers’ lack of awareness of these high prices. An estimated minimum of 20 per cent of 070 calls involved some form of fraudulent activity”, Ofcom said.

The regulator believes the new pricing cap will remove the incentive for scams by “significantly cutting the money that can be made from using these numbers”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Ofcom targets rural, industrial coverage boost

Ofcom chief White set to leave

Ofcom set to force BT unit to support rival 5G services

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association