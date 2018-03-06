English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom reveals final bidders in UK 5G auction

06 MAR 2018

Ofcom confirmed six companies will take part in an upcoming spectrum auction for bands earmarked for 5G in the UK, after the final deadline for withdrawal elapsed.

The parent companies of existing operators EE, O2 UK, Vodafone UK and 3 UK will be joined by regional wireless broadband provider Connexin and Airspan Spectrum Holdings – a venture backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank – in the auction process.

Bidders will compete for 40MHz of spectrum in the 2.3GHz band – available for LTE use – and 150MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum intended to support the country’s 5G service.

Ofcom said it planned to press ahead with the auction “as quickly as possible” with the next stage set to start later this month, after it fought off legal challenges from 3 and EE.

Both operators disputed the regulator’s auction rules late in 2017 with 3 claiming spectrum caps imposed on operators did not do enough to address competition concerns, while EE wanted the cap removed completely.

Courts ruled in Ofcom’s favour in December 2017 and although EE accepted the decision, 3 took its case to appeal. The appeal was finally rejected in February.

Ofcom chief executive Sharon White slammed the action for delaying the auction for commercial interests.

Announcing the identity of the qualified bidders, Ofcom spectrum director Philip Marnick said: “We’re pressing ahead with the auction to make these airwaves available as quickly as possible. This will benefit today’s mobile users by providing more capacity for mobile broadband use. It will also pave the way for 5G – allowing operators to launch the next generation of mobile technology.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Nokia to build 4G on the moon

Vodafone aims to land drone safety leadership role

Liberty Global grows in potential Vodafone markets

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association