 Ofcom completes 5G spectrum allocation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom completes 5G spectrum allocation

27 APR 2021

UK regulator Ofcom unveiled the outcome of its latest auction for 5G-suitable frequencies, with the total sum increased to £1.38 billion after EE added £23 million to its original bid.

Ofcom explained the full process had now been completed after finalising an assignment phase in which operators had the chance to bid for specific spectrum blocks.

EE committed the additional sum to guarantee its preferred allocation, taking its total bid to £475 million. O2 UK, 3 UK and Vodafone UK received blocks they previously targeted.

Ofcom’s director for spectrum Philip Marnick said completion of the auction gives the four companies the possibility to “rapidly rollout better mobile services to people across the UK”.

The operators can also make trades, to “optimise use of the spectrum they have won in the auction with their existing airwaves”, Marnick explained.

O2 UK separately stated it had already sealed a deal with Vodafone UK to trade bands to create “more efficient blocks of 5G spectrum”.

The agreement, which is subject to Ofcom’s blessing, is set to improve coverage and accelerate 5G deployments by forming a contiguous block of 80MHz for O2 UK, while ensuring “good proximity” of Vodafone’s blocks totalling 90MHz.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

UK launches regulator targeting tech giants

UK operators splash £1.4B in latest 5G auction

Bulgaria faces legal challenge to 5G allocation

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association