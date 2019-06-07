Ofcom chief White set to leave - Mobile World Live

UK regulator Ofcom began the process of finding a successor for chief executive Sharon White (pictured), who plans to step down at the end of the year.

In a statement, Ofcom said White was leaving to become chair of retailer John Lewis, vacating the regulator’s top job after four years at the helm.

Reports state the move to the retailer will see White double her salary to almost £1 million.

Ofcom’s chairman Lord Burns hailed White’s role in delivering “ultrafast broadband and widespread 4G” during her tenure. She also oversaw the process leading to Ofcom becoming the first independent regulator of media organisation BBC.

“She leaves Ofcom as a regulator with a relentless focus on the consumer interest, making sure people and businesses can get the best out of their communication services,” said Burns.

White added it had been a privilege to lead Ofcom “at a time when reliable, affordable communications have become essential”.