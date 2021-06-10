Ofcom asks Alexa for new CTO - Mobile World Live

UK regulator Ofcom announced general manager for Amazon’s Alexa Smart Home International division Sachin Jogia as its incoming CTO, with the new tech boss set to take on the role in October.

In his current role at Amazon, Jogia oversees development of voice activated services under the Alexa brand. He has worked for the tech giant for almost nine years, with previous roles including a stint at AOL.

Ofcom’s previous CTO Mansoor Hanif stepped down in November 2019, with its director of strategy and research Yih-Choung Teh taking over responsibility for the role on an interim basis.

The regulator noted Jogia would lead its role supporting innovation across the sectors it oversees, including wireless and other telecoms services.

Noting the regulator’s role in improving online safeguards, Jogia said: “I look forward to partnering with all tech platforms to secure greater accountability, while enabling innovation to thrive across the sector for UK citizens.”