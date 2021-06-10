 Ofcom asks Alexa for new CTO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom asks Alexa for new CTO

10 JUN 2021

UK regulator Ofcom announced general manager for Amazon’s Alexa Smart Home International division Sachin Jogia as its incoming CTO, with the new tech boss set to take on the role in October.

In his current role at Amazon, Jogia oversees development of voice activated services under the Alexa brand. He has worked for the tech giant for almost nine years, with previous roles including a stint at AOL.

Ofcom’s previous CTO Mansoor Hanif stepped down in November 2019, with its director of strategy and research Yih-Choung Teh taking over responsibility for the role on an interim basis.

The regulator noted Jogia would lead its role supporting innovation across the sectors it oversees, including wireless and other telecoms services.

Noting the regulator’s role in improving online safeguards, Jogia said: “I look forward to partnering with all tech platforms to secure greater accountability, while enabling innovation to thrive across the sector for UK citizens.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa in EC crosshairs

SKT denies Amazon 11st sale

Amazon adquirirá MGM Studios
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association