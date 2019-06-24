 O2 throws support behind autonomous car project - Mobile World Live
Home

O2 throws support behind autonomous car project

24 JUN 2019

UK operator O2 will team with the European and UK space agencies to support a project designed to develop connectivity solutions for autonomous cars using 5G and satellite technology.

In a statement, O2 and the two space agencies said they would help test new technology developed as part of a four-year trial programme dubbed “Project Darwin”, a scheme part-funded by the UK government.

Project Darwin aims to develop new technology and connectivity solutions using 5G and satellite systems, with a major aim to ensure autonomous and connected vehicles can operate without a strong mobile signal

The project brings together the universities of Oxford and Glasgow, Spanish satellite operator Hispasat and start-ups specialised in self driving mobility solutions. Also involved is terrestrial and satellite communications specialist Darwin Innovation Group Oxford.

From next month, a design and definition phase is set to commence at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, exploring connected vehicle and vehicle to SIM platforms, as well as AI neural network integration. First proof of concepts are set to be showcased from 2020.

COO at O2 UK, Derek McManus, said Project Darwin was “an important piece of the connected and autonomous vehicle puzzle”.

“The research taking place at Harwell during the next four years could be vital in the creation of new transport ecosystems for the UK public and the companies that will offer these services.”

According to O2’s research, connected and autonomous vehicles are expected to generate unprecedented levels of data of 4TB per hour. Earlier this year, the operator also announced an autonomous vehicle testing project using its trial 5G network in Bedfordshire.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

