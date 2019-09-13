O2 follows UK rivals into unlimited - Mobile World Live

O2 UK became the country’s fourth operator to offer unlimited 4G data tariffs, with plans to extend availability to 5G handset deals when the new technology launches on the network next month.

The company will be the last of the UK’s mobile operators to commercially release a 5G service, following 3 UK which launched a fixed wireless access offer last month. EE was first to market with mobile 5G in May, with Vodafone pitching its service alongside unlimited tariffs in July.

After Vodafone announced it planned to offer unlimited 5G, EE followed suit, though the move came after its senior executives bemoaned the actions of rivals related to aggressive 5G pricing strategies.

O2 said it would sell unlimited 4G SIM-only plans at £33 per month, with the tariff also set to be made available when it switches on 5G.

Vodafone’s unlimited SIM-only plans start at £23 per month, but its prices vary by technology; 3 UK’s 4G service starts at £20; with EE charging £34 per month for 4G.