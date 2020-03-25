 NZ operators adapt retail model during lockdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NZ operators adapt retail model during lockdown

25 MAR 2020

Operators in New Zealand plotted a move to shift retail outlets to a no-contact set-up to enable provision of essential services during a month-long lockdown ordered by the government to hinder the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), an industry group revealed.

Vodafone New Zealand, Spark and 2degrees, among others, aim to implement the approach to enable stores to provide handsets, modems and replacement SIMs, the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum stated.

The industry group said the goverment clarified any entity providing “maintenance and repair services for utilities and communications, including their supply chains, is an essential service”, meaning the operators’ outlets are exempt from prohibitions.

Geoff Thorn, CEO of the trade body, said operators would ensure the model is only used in the case of a genuine connectivity need.

“Customers need hardware to remain connected to friends and family and to work from home during the lockdown.” With disruption to courier services likely, “implementing a purely online delivery solution could still leave people disconnected for days”, Thorn said.

Keep connected
“While the details are still being confirmed, in practice this would mean that while stores would remain closed to foot traffic, they will act as distribution sites for a no-contact pick-up by the customer. We are taking the time to get the model right, to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of the people who will be operating the retail stores.”

Thorn added the industry aimed to “maintain strict adherence to the lockdown” by ensuring there was no contact between people.

The government also announced its emergency mobile alert system will be activated this evening (25 March), with all capable mobile phones on all networks to receive a broadcast alert reminding people the country is going into lockdown at midnight.

Vodafone’s stores closed yesterday, and Spark and 2degrees outlets will close today.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ turns on 5G in major cities

Spark expands 5G service in South Island

Spark, Vodafone NZ introduce 5G service
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association