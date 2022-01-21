 Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform

21 JAN 2022

Autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai chose a compatible Nvidia platform for a fleet of self-driving vehicles, claiming the technology will enable mass production of driverless vehicles.

Pony.ai incorporated Nvidia’s Drive Orin SoC in its sixth-generation autonomous driving system, which it stated is compatible with Level-4 autonomy. In a related blog, Nvidia noted its silicon can process 254 trillion operations per second.

James Peng, Pony.ai co-founder and CEO, claimed the Nvidia platform will enable mass production “at an unprecedented scale”.

Pony.ai stated its system will be trialled in car maker Toyota’s S-AM vehicle on public roads in China this year before being deployed in the start-up’s robotaxi operations in H1 2023.

In its blog, Nvidia noted the vehicles will include rooftop signalling units.

Level 4 self-driving cars can be overridden by drivers and are typically permitted to operate within prescribed areas.

Pony.ai has conducted trials of its technology in China and California, though The Verge reported last month the US state suspended tests following a collision.

Nvidia is one of several chipmakers chasing the market for autonomous vehicles, with Qualcomm and Intel also investing heavily in the technology.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Intel pledges $20 billion to Ohio chip factories

APT completes dual-band SA data call

Qualcomm checks out retail sector

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association