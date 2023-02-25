 NTT, Cisco team on private 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

NTT, Cisco team on private 5G

25 FEB 2023

US vendor Cisco struck a private 5G network partnership with Japan-based NTT, seeking to drive adoption across the automotive, logistics, healthcare, retail and public sectors by their enterprise customers.

The companies are using NTT’s managed private 5G platform and Intel hardware to enable customers to integrate private 5G into their existing LAN, WAN and cloud infrastructure.

NTT will provide network infrastructure design, deployment, operations, use case development, device sourcing, compatibility and end-to-end testing across Cisco’s private 5G network platform.

The companies are targeting Industry 4.0 services including automated guided vehicles, connected PCs and machine vision for predictive maintenance.

They also plan to use NTT’s IoT platform to power computer vision for product quality analysis, predictive analytics for manufacturing equipment and autonomous vehicles for moving products around factories

Shahid Ahmed, group EVP for new ventures and innovation at NTT, stated the companies are well positioned to advance private 5G networks for enterprise customers with global footprints.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Cisco heralds supply chain progress

Nokia, Docomo highlight 6G advances

T-Mobile US shifts to Cisco powered cloud core

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association