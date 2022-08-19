 Nova Labs buys FreedomFi to boost Helium Network - Mobile World Live
Nova Labs buys FreedomFi to boost Helium Network

19 AUG 2022

Nova Labs advanced moves to deploy a decentralised 5G network in the US through an acquisition of start-up FreedomFi, plotting to combine the company’s software into its Helium Network IoT set-up.

The companies stated FreedomFi brings expertise in developing open source tools for deploying and managing decentralised networks which will bolster Helium Network.

All 30 FreedomFi employees will transfer to Nova Labs, including its co-founders Boris Renski and Joey Padden.

The companies forged a deal in 2021 covering 5G access and cryptocurrency mining. Nova Labs created Helium Crypto Token to incentivise users to deploy LoRaWAN hotspots.

FreedomFi has released CBRS-compatible gateways, offering unlicensed access, and also agreed a deal with Dish Network to pilot the offloading of mobile traffic onto its equipment.

Nova Labs’ original focus was on developing a LoRa IoT network for services using the unlicensed 900MHz band. It is now developing a second network employing the CBRS band.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

