Norway eyes 26GHz, 1500MHz for 5G

Norwegian regulator Nkom flagged plans to allocate frequencies in the 26GHz and 1500MHz bands for 5G services in 2023, although it noted that the timing of the award will depend on a number of factors.

John-Eivind Velure, a director in the spectrum management department at Nkom, indicated there was sufficient demand for the bands from several companies.

Nkom plans to publish a more detailed timetable later this year, once it has worked out how the allocations will be organised and whether or not certain coverage obligations should be attached to licences.

The two bands were among a total of five under consideration for 5G in Norway. Velure noted there has been little interest to date in the 738MHz to 758MHz and 40.5GHz to 43.5GHz bands, while further assessments are required for 2.3GHz.

Norway allocated frequencies for 5G in the 703MHZ to 733MHz and 758MHz to 788MHz bands in 2019, and the 3.6GHz band in 2021.