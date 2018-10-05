English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Norway clears Telia to acquire local TDC unit

05 OCT 2018

Telia Company is set to close a NOK21 billion ($2.6 billion) acquisition of TDC Norway on 15 October after the country’s competition commission cleared the deal.

When complete, Telia’s hand in the Norwegian market will be strengthened by the ability to offer combined fixed, mobile and TV services.

The operator said in clearing the deal, which was first announced in July, the Norwegian Competition Authority had seen advantages of the transaction for consumers.

Telia expects the integration to cost NOK400 million in the first two years, but expects to achieve annual synergies of NOK600 million by 2021. This will be a result of cost efficiencies, cross-sales and churn reduction, it added.

CEO Johan Dennelind (pictured) said the integration of TDC Norway and subsidiary Get would create a “leading converged operator for both consumers and enterprises in Norway, which can compete in the market with a lot of attractive and new products and services.”

The combined company will have 2.3 million mobile customers and 1.8 million daily users of its broadband and TV services.

Changing focus
The acquisition comes as Telia continues to sharpen its focus on its core markets in the Nordics and Baltics while exiting other markets, notably Eurasia.

Although it has made a number of asset sales already, last week its attempts to sell its share in Kazakhstan operator Kcell to fixed operator Kazakhtelecom reportedly hit the buffers after the two could not agree a price despite nine months of talks.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telia seals second TV acquisition; reveals Q2 figures

Telia, Turkcell sell Azertel stake for €222M

Operators highlight mobile’s role in transforming lives
MWC18 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association