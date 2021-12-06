Nokia, Volkswagen take on private 5G journey

Nokia deployed a standalone (SA) private 5G network in Volkswagen’s main plant in Germany, as the car manufacturer aims to explore whether the next-generation technology can bring increased efficiency to meet mass production demands.

In a statement, Nokia explained the industrial-grade wireless network was rolled out in the carmaker’s Wolfsburg facility to conduct smart factory use cases using the 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz band allocated by domestic authorities.

Wireless upload of data to produced vehicles, and networking of robots and wireless assembly tools are some of the use cases being tested in the initial phase of the project.

The network uses Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud, which the vendor claimed provides “reliable high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity” for equipment including sensors, machines and vehicles.

All data remains on Volkswagen’s premises and is processed in real time, “giving Volkswagen full control”, it added.

Chris Johnson, head of Nokia’s Global Enterprise Business, commented the move allowed the Germany-based carmaker to underscore “its leading position in leveraging digitalisation to enhance efficiency and productivity”.

Klaus-Dieter Tuchs, who is responsible for network planning at Volkswagen, expressed confidence 5G has “great potential” for smart factories, bringing predictable wireless performance and real-time capabilities.

Earlier this year, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark was bullish on the potential of private 5G, forecasting spending on it will outpace traditional public networks in the next decade.