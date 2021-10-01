Nokia updates 5G billing system

Nokia introduced billing system configuration software it claimed would boost operators’ efforts to introduce and generate revenue from 5G services.

In a statement, Nokia explained the configuration system features an interface enabling operators to create new pricing and services without writing any code.

The vendor cited network slicing, enterprise and consumer IoT services as examples of products the configurator would enable. It also highlighted gaming as another sector, with the system enabling operators to bill for bandwidth.

Nokia plans to deliver the software to existing customers this month.

It explained its billing system is used by operators serving more than 1 billion subscribers.

Nokia quoted John Abraham, principal analyst of digital experience at Analysys Mason, who noted the ability for operators to “bypass IT” when creating new pricing and offers could boost “time to market and overall competitiveness”.

The Finnish vendor competes in the market for converged charging software with Ericsson and Oracle, which was recently won a deal with Telenor.