English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia unveils smart cities portfolio

20 FEB 2018

Nokia announced a number of services intended to “solve challenges of urbanisation”, including a “sensing-as-a-service” option enabling operators to sell real-time environmental data and analytics to authorities.

With sensing-as-a-service, operators can use existing base station sites, with Nokia deploying sensors and integrating all available site equipment into an IoT real-time monitoring platform – collecting data which can then be sold. It uses blockchain to enable “smart contracts”: anonymised, private and secure micro-transactions which allow operators to monetise analysed data and generate new revenue streams.

Possible uses including detecting illegal construction, burning of rubbish, or unusual particles in the air.

Urban management
IoT for Smart Cities is described as a “fully-integrated, modular and scalable framework”, which enables operators and systems integrators to deliver unified smart city management while “unlocking new revenue streams by rapidly launching new services”.

The vendor said using cross-application data sharing, analytics and automation, an Integrated Operations Centre orchestrates all smart city operations for enhanced efficiency, faster responsiveness and improved decision making. Sample applications include video surveillance, smart lighting, parking, waste management and environmental sensing.

Phil Twist, VP of networks marketing at Nokia, said: “Part of the enablement here is launching the Integrated Operations Centre, which can provide a hub for these smart city IoT operations. Clearly, it’s not all Nokia, it’s a multi-vender system, it can work with whatever IoT application, but it’s a kind of architectural blueprint that puts the framework in place that lets a city build what it needs, scales-it up as it grows, and so-on.”

“It’s not just the connectivity piece, it’s also the platforms, the analytics, the applications, it’s the devices, it’s the security,” he continued.

Safety system
Also unveiled was S-MVNO, a secure MVNO for public safety platforms which enables operators to offer “mission-critical broadband services to public safety agencies”, generating new revenue streams.

The 3GPP-compliant service is said to help commercial networks to meet stringent requirements on availability, resilience, performance and security, while ensuring interoperability with existing legacy public safety networks. Nokia said it helps assure performance across the entire LTE network, including radio, backhaul and core.

“The service provider can offer a slice of their network, a secured layer, to a mission-critical public safety agency or something like that, so they don’t need to build their own infrastructure, they can have an LTE-based network but acting as a discrete, separate virtual network,” Twist said.

Such a system could “potentially” work across multiple service providers, he said, although “that’s not the starting point”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Tele2, Nokia ink IoT alliance

Reliance Industries heads $9.3B digital investment

Nokia details Digital Health review; further job cuts

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association