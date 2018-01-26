Nokia unveils next phase of cloud strategy

Nokia announced plans to open three new Cloud Collaboration Hubs, starting with a location in Singapore, in a move designed to support operators’ transition towards the cloud.

The Finland-based vendor said in a statement it would follow up the Singapore hub with another opening in Irving, Texas, in February and then a third in Reading, UK. Nokia explained its hubs will include a multivendor lab set-up “with experts co-located” to help operators visualise, develop and execute tailored use cases based on their cloud strategies.

They will be supported by a network of cloud delivery centres and Nokia said it is also opening a new cloud delivery centre in India to complement an existing location in Hungary as part of the effort.

Nokia’s cloud collaboration hubs are evolutions of its cloud design centre, opened in 2016 in the UK, which have already delivered multivendor cloud solutions to operators globally.

Deepak Harie, head of systems integration, Global Services at Nokia, said the new cloud hubs “represents the next phase of our cloud professional services offering”.

“The Cloud Collaboration Hub model helps make services tangible, and accelerates operators’ move towards becoming digital service providers,” he added.

Nokia provides a range of cloud services, including integration to virtual network function and IT applications, as well as hybrid cloud solutions.