 Nokia unveils AI collaboration plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia unveils AI collaboration plan

14 FEB 2019

Nokia detailed plans to open a network of what it termed Cognitive Collaboration Hubs, intended to drive cooperation between the vendor, operators and enterprises in the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services.

The Finnish vendor cited the example of driver behaviour analytics, which aims to improve road safety by providing real-time analysis of driver performance and road conditions. By hosting development on Nokia’s Ava cognitive services platform, the hubs will reduce operator time-to-market and increase return on investment in data analytics, it stated.

Nokia’s new data science centres are said to build on the success of Cloud Collaboration Hubs set up in 2018, which it said have “attracted substantial interest from operators to help them build new cloud-based capabilities”.

Agile development processes will be used to create use cases, test and put them into operation “within weeks”. Typical application areas focus on network operations, network performance, customer experience and data monetisation.

Unsurprisingly, 5G is also on the agenda, with Nokia stating it is “currently working with several US operators on the use of machine learning to improve 5G network planning, for example to help identify the best site locations or Massive MIMO beamforming configurations”.

Nokia also said operators have already benefitted from cognitive services created using these methodologies. It gave the example of a project with Turk Telecom, testing machine learning-based AI technologies on new-generation mobile and fixed platforms, using Nokia’s Mika AI assistant and Ava cognitive services platform.

The company did not state how many cognitive centres will be set up, or how they will be structured.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Nokia beefs WING IoT unit with vertical focus

Nokia forecasts rocky 2019 due to sporadic 5G demand

Nokia devices set for North America push
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association