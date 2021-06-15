Nokia strikes Turkish private 5G deal - Mobile World Live

Nokia teamed with Turk Telekom and electronics manufacturer Arcelik Global to deploy Turkey’s first 5G-ready private wireless network, as part of a push around digitalising manufacturing use cases.

The private network will be deployed at Arcelik’s washing machine manufacturing facility, with Nokia providing the 5G-ready infrastructure, supporting indoor positioning for real-time location tracking, and video analytics-based applications for site safety and security

A major initial application involves the network providing low-latency coverage throughout the facility to enhance automated guided vehicle (AGV) performance, used through the manufacturing process for component logistics, faster speed, control and operational efficiency.

Further potential use cases include AR and VR, digital twins, inventory control, safety and facility management, quality control, high-resolution video for remote inspection, and voice and video communication.

Utku Baris Pazar, chief strategy and digital officer at Arcelik, said the company had identified more than 30 further use cases for the private network to “help drive productivity, boost efficiency and enhance safety”.

Private gets public

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide solution design, deployment and on-going managed services. Turk Telekom will provide 4.9GHz spectrum, and take responsibly for the end-to-end management and governance model of the project.

From its Bell Labs Consulting research, Nokia believes 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 use cases including robotics can increase productivity by up to 25 per cent, while AGVs can increase transportation capacity by as much as 30 per cent.

The vendor has been gradually deploying more private networks, as 5G use cases continues to broaden.

In April, it agreed a deal to deliver 4G and 5G connectivity to Native American communities living on tribal lands in the US and to deploy standalone private 5G at a smart factory in home market Finland.