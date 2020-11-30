 Nokia, Togocom claim 5G pioneer move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, Togocom claim 5G pioneer move

30 NOV 2020

Nokia staked a claim to having launched the first commercial 5G network in West Africa, as part of a three-year contract with Togo-based operator Togocom.

In a statement, Nokia said the milestone was achieved in capital city Lome. Legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks are also being enhanced as part of the deal to “future-proof” Togocom’s infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services.

Nokia stated it was also deploying offerings covering data management and digital operations software, allowing Togocom “to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility”, and streamline its network operations.

Togocom CEO Paulin Alazard said he was proud Togo was the pioneer in providing “5G’s incredible connectivity” in West Africa, hailing it “a game changer in supporting Togolese citizens with a range of new services and opportunities”.

Nokia previously supplied 3G and 4G equipment to Togocom.

The operator is the largest in Togo, with 3.5 million mobile connections excluding IoT by the end of Q3, GSMA Intelligence estimated.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Optus chief pushes for policy promoting telecoms

Ericsson tips global 5G subscriptions to top 200M

Telefónica valora en 6.000 millones la inversión necesaria para desplegar 5G en España
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association