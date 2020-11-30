Nokia, Togocom claim 5G pioneer move - Mobile World Live

Nokia staked a claim to having launched the first commercial 5G network in West Africa, as part of a three-year contract with Togo-based operator Togocom.

In a statement, Nokia said the milestone was achieved in capital city Lome. Legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks are also being enhanced as part of the deal to “future-proof” Togocom’s infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services.

Nokia stated it was also deploying offerings covering data management and digital operations software, allowing Togocom “to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility”, and streamline its network operations.

Togocom CEO Paulin Alazard said he was proud Togo was the pioneer in providing “5G’s incredible connectivity” in West Africa, hailing it “a game changer in supporting Togolese citizens with a range of new services and opportunities”.

Nokia previously supplied 3G and 4G equipment to Togocom.

The operator is the largest in Togo, with 3.5 million mobile connections excluding IoT by the end of Q3, GSMA Intelligence estimated.