 Nokia to open India lab in digital push - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia to open India lab in digital push

08 FEB 2023

Nokia continued to push its enterprise offering, announcing plans to open a dedicated device testing facility in India to accelerate digital transformation efforts around cloud and private networks for companies in the country.

The vendor stated the new facility in Bangalore will house the testing of third-party devices compatible with automated equipment running on its digital automation cloud (DAC) technology and 5G modular private wireless networks.

Nokia will employ the facility to trial equipment and use cases around private wireless, moves which it stated will accelerate industrial digitalisation in India.

It will also target deployment of its industrial devices portfolio including “handhelds, field routers, dongles and wearables” which connect users to machines.

“Enterprises can ensure any device functions well within a Nokia private wireless environment, and guarantee they meet the performance requirements of any use case”, it stated.

The Bangalore facility will add to its growing laboratory portfolio, with sites in US, Europe, South Korea and Japan already in operation.

LaaS expansion
In addition to the push in India, Nokia added it was expanding its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) offering, providing a range of services to chipset and device manufacturers, communication service providers and business customers.

The services include developments around tools and applications, certifications and proof of concepts.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

