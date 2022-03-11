 Nokia tipped to oust Huawei at Vodafone Idea - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia tipped to oust Huawei at Vodafone Idea

11 MAR 2022

Nokia reportedly entered talks with Vodafone Idea to replace Huawei radio equipment in parts of the operator’s 4G network, in what would be a further major blow to the China-based equipment manufacturer.

The Finland-headquartered vendor is tipped to deploy 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Delhi, Reuters reported.

In 2021, Indian media reported Vodafone Idea had expanded a 4G network deal with Huawei, with the move coming shortly before India’s government issued a notice requiring operators to ensure equipment was procured from trusted sources.

Like other countries around the world, India has been stepping-up efforts to make it more difficult for Chinese vendors to participate in 5G deployments due to national security concerns.

Huawei and rival ZTE have already been omitted from a list of vendors the government approved to supply equipment for operators’ 5G trials.



Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more





