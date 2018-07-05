Nokia, Tencent eye verticals with 5G project

Nokia and internet giant Tencent announced a collaboration to research and develop 5G-based applications across a wide range of sectors including finance, transport and entertainment.

As part of the agreement, the two will set-up a joint lab in Shenzhen, China, housing a Nokia 5G core network, RAN and third-party devices to create an end-to-end 5G testing ecosystem.

In a statement, the companies said research will include technology for use in target vertical markets including energy, manufacturing and telematics.

Tencent added it hoped to use the findings to enhance its existing offerings, which include popular applications, games, payment and a number of other online services.

VP Zeng Yu said the deal would help it: “fulfil the growing demands of a digital economy driven by 5G.”

Nokia president of mobile networks Marc Rouanne added it aimed to deliver applications and services with the “high-reliability and availability to support ever-growing and changing customer demands.”

The agreement was inked during MWC Shanghai last week, and publicly disclosed today (5 July).