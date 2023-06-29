Nokia, Telefonica forge LatAm pact

Nokia and Telefonica teamed to drive digital transformation for businesses across parts of Latin America by deploying private networks across verticals including ports, mining, energy and manufacturing.

The vendor noted the companies will jointly supply its private wireless equipment, inevitably talking-up features including low-latency, high levels of predictability and security credentials.

Nestor Gonzalez, Nokia’s head of customer team for Telefonica Corporate, said its private wireless network technologies will be combined with Telefonica Hispanoamerica’s growing B2B offerings and sold in the markets where it operates.

Juan Vicente Martin, director for B2B at Telefonica Movistar Empresas Hispanoamerica, stated 4G and private 5G networks “will enable Industry 4.0”, with the Nokia alliance set to promote “greater optimisation of operations”.

A Nokia executive told Mobile World Live the partners are already conducting trials.

The vendor cited a survey conducted for it by GlobalData in 2022 which highlighted the benefits of private mobile networks for businesses.