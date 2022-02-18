Nokia teams with former IBM unit on private networks

IBM spin-off Kyndryl teamed with Nokia to build specialised 4G and 5G private wireless networking services for industrial enterprises, a move the companies claimed offered digital transformation benefits.

The pair are using IoT, AI and cloud computing to deliver Industry 4.0 advances. The collaboration had already delivered private 4G and 5G networks, proof-of-concepts and related services for US chemical company Dow, Nokia and Kyndryl explained.

Kyndryl was the infrastructure services arm of IBM before being spun-off in November 2021. It brings its consulting, design, implementation and managed services to the partnership and Nokia its private wireless connectivity technologies.

Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform is a key building block for the collaboration because it combines high-bandwidth, low-latency 4G and 5G connectivity with local edge computing capabilities and a variety of applications.

Kyndryl and Nokia plan to explore and develop products and services for edge cloud, IP networking, optical networks, fixed access, 4G and 5G core, and network operations software technologies to address growing demand for industrial-grade wireless networks.

Private wireless networks are a hot topic for enterprises because they can deliver lower latency, higher bandwidth, faster speeds and greater capacity for digital transformation and Industry 4.0 projects.