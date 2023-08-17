Nokia tasked with Canada 5G upgrade

Finnish vendor Nokia agreed a deal with Canada-based cable TV and telecoms company Eastlink to enhance and modernise its 5G network covering seven provinces.

Nokia stated it will deploy its AirScale portfolio including its 5G RAN to improve Eastlink’s mobile experience by boosting data rates and network capacity.

The deal involves site expansion and upgrades, with the first Nokia-powered location to go live this month.

Eastlink is a relatively small operator in the country, which has invested around $500 million since 2013 to grow its mobile services.

It provides a range of residential, business and public sector services in seven Canadian provinces, as well as Bermuda.

CEO Jeff Gillham said it expects Nokia to cover “a sizeable portion” of its mobile RAN over the next few years.

Nokia partnered with various government entities in Canada in 2022 to construct an R&D facility focusing on the development of various technologies including 5G.

Its major rival Ericsson also made a splash in Canada this year, agreeing a five-year partnership with the country’s government to pump more than CAD470 million ($350 million) into two R&D centres and step up research into a range of new technologies.