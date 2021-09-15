Nokia targets Africa digitalisation boost with ATU

Nokia and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) forged a collaboration to boost digital transformation efforts on the continent, focusing on bridging the digital divide and developing Industry 4.0 use cases.

In a statement, Nokia detailed plans for the pair to explore ways to expand connectivity, and implement emerging technologies and business models alongside 5G.

Also in focus is promoting inclusion and diversity, developing talent for digital innovation and helping local governments shape telecoms policies.

Rajiv Aggarwal, head of Nokia Central, East and West Africa Market Unit, stated the company will employ its expertise to “positively impact the universal socio-economic development in the continent”.

ATU secretary general John Omo dubbed the partnership with Nokia as “crucial” for the organisation’s goal to accelerate the continent’s digital transformation and knowledge.

In April, Ericsson and the ATU issued recommendations for spectrum allocation and usage in the region, while reports in June stated Huawei teamed with the industry group to boost capacity and digital skills.