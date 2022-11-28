 Nokia taps Portugal for next R&D hub - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia taps Portugal for next R&D hub

28 NOV 2022

Nokia detailed its latest R&D push with the launch of a facility in Portugal which will explore technologies deemed vital to the progression of 5G and 6G networks.

In a brief statement, the Finnish vendor cited the opening of its new R&D hub in Amadora as part of a strategic agreement with the Portuguese government to promote digital skills and establish a global business centre in the country.

Nokia said the facility seeks to enhance software systems to improve the delivery of mobile networks and lay the foundation for 6G rollout, overseeing “the full cycle of embedded and real-time software development from early analysis to final delivery”, and gather technical experts and academic researchers to work with its global team.

The facility will solidify Portugal’s digital development plans and add to Nokia’s growing network of R&D hubs, it stated.

President of Nokia Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto said the R&D centre will “expand the possibilities of mobile networks” and, in turn, connect “people, businesses and industries”.

He added the facility is a next step in furthering Nokia’s ambition “to become a 6G pioneer”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

