 Nokia takes action over mystery Romania 5G ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia takes action over mystery Romania 5G ban

01 APR 2022

Nokia reportedly initiated legal action after it was effectively banned from providing 5G network equipment to mobile operators in Romania.

The Finland-headquartered vendor told Reuters Romania’s government told it in February it would not be allowed to provide 5G infrastructure in the country.

Nokia does not appear to know why Romanian officials made the move, telling the news agency it was “seeking urgent clarification” and had instigated legal proceedings in the meantime.

In 2021, Romania’s government signed-off a bill which would prevent Huawei and other Chinese vendors partnering on 5G networks in the country.

As things stand, the government does not appear to have justified its decision to extend a similar ban to a European vendor such as Nokia.

Local news site hotnews.ro reported neither the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation nor the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) responded to its requests for comment on the matter.

Newspaper Romania Journal noted CSAT has so far approved telecoms and IT contractor Starc4Sys, security and alarms specialist Compania de Paza RO, and IT systems provider Concept Electronics for participation in 5G networks.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom highlights EAN broadband progress

DT, OneWeb flag different side to 5G benefits

China Unicom chief pegs joint 5G capex savings at $33B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association