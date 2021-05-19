Tele2, Telenor Sweden JV picks Nokia for 5G - Mobile World Live

Nokia won a five-year deal to build a 5G network for a joint venture between the Swedish units of Tele2 and Telenor, a move the vendor hailed as demonstrating its momentum in Scandinavia and the Baltics.

The Net4Mobility joint venture selected Nokia’s AirScale portfolio including base stations, Massive MIMO Adaptive Antennas, and other RAN products and tools.

Nokia stated its network will replace incumbent vendor Huawei, and the deployment is already underway.

In October 2020, Sweden banned operators from using products made by Huawei and ZTE for rolling out 5G networks.

The network is set to cover “significant” portions of Sweden. It added the network would unlock use cases spanning industrial, entertainment, transport and healthcare sectors.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, stated the move demonstrated the company’s “continued momentum for both radio and 5G across Scandinavia and the Baltic region”.

Earlier this year, Tele2 contracted Nokia to deploy 5G in Sweden, Latvia, Lithania and Estonia.

The vendor followed this with a win in Finland involving deployment of a private 5G network for Elisa.