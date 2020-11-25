 Nokia, STC ready 5G use case collaboration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, STC ready 5G use case collaboration

25 NOV 2020

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Nokia joined forces to deliver at least four use cases for 5G and other next-generation technologies per year, as part of a deal covering operation of an innovation centre in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Nokia said it will run the operator’s Technology Innovation Centre based in capital city Riyadh. The tie up is designed to develop “truly innovative use cases” for upcoming technologies in the next five years.

STC will also join Nokia’s Open Ecosystem Network digital collaboration platform to boost development of new ideas and will be aided by the vendor to raise its engineers’ “capabilities to develop an entrepreneurial mind-set”.

Nokia plans to organise several competitions to stimulate the creation of new use cases, a move it claimed will open up new revenue streams for STC.

STC’s VP of enterprise architecture Abdullah Alowini said the innovation centre will give birth to “path-breaking use cases” to improve people’s lives and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic and social development.

The operator teamed with Nokia in 2018 to deploy a 5G network in the country, which it launched in June 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

ZTE chief sets a price on China 5G deployments

Nokia CTO Weldon heads for the door

China Mobile opts for Nokia global IoT grid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association