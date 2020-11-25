Nokia, STC ready 5G use case collaboration - Mobile World Live

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Nokia joined forces to deliver at least four use cases for 5G and other next-generation technologies per year, as part of a deal covering operation of an innovation centre in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Nokia said it will run the operator’s Technology Innovation Centre based in capital city Riyadh. The tie up is designed to develop “truly innovative use cases” for upcoming technologies in the next five years.

STC will also join Nokia’s Open Ecosystem Network digital collaboration platform to boost development of new ideas and will be aided by the vendor to raise its engineers’ “capabilities to develop an entrepreneurial mind-set”.

Nokia plans to organise several competitions to stimulate the creation of new use cases, a move it claimed will open up new revenue streams for STC.

STC’s VP of enterprise architecture Abdullah Alowini said the innovation centre will give birth to “path-breaking use cases” to improve people’s lives and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic and social development.

The operator teamed with Nokia in 2018 to deploy a 5G network in the country, which it launched in June 2019.