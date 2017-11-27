Nokia, StarHub work towards Q1 2018 IoT launch

Singapore mobile operator StarHub and Finland-based Nokia announced they are partnering to develop IoT applications with plans for the operator to roll out commercial services in Q1 2018.

In a statement the companies said they will develop IoT use cases and applications in the connected living, vehicle and building segments, with a focus on smart parking, environmental sensors and video analytics.

Nokia said it will also back StarHub’s IoT capabilities through developer outreach programmes. Nokia Bell Labs will provide consultancy services to StarHub and its enterprise customers.

Chong Yoke Sin, chief of StarHub’s Enterprise Business Group (pictured), said a large part of Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative involves deploying IoT devices in the home, along streets, in parks and in offices. The data derived from these sensors will enable enterprises to gain insights from customers, improving operational efficiencies and aid in long-term planning, she said.

“We will leverage Nokia’s IoT technology to help address urban challenges faced by our government and commercial customers. We also look forward to building viable business models on this nascent technology,” Chong said.