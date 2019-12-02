 Nokia seeks end to auto industry patent complaints - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia seeks end to auto industry patent complaints

02 DEC 2019

Nokia moved to stave off a European Commission (EC) investigation into its patent licensing practices by seeking to end disputes with several companies in the automotive industry, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the vendor told Reuters it is working constructively to “resolve commercial disputes” around its technology patents in a series of cases primarily involving the automotive industry.

The news agency reported Nokia had submitted a proposal designed to avoid formal intervention by the EC after companies including Daimler complained of unfair terms.

Daimler took action in March, stating it was seeking clarification on “how essential patents” for the telecoms industry should be licensed by the automotive sector.

Nokia faced similar complaints from automotive components suppliers Bury, Valeo and Continental, along with software company Gemalto.

The technology and automotive companies use Nokia patents in navigation systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication and autonomous vehicles. While the telecoms market requires standard essential patents to be licensed on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, the suggestion is vendors are not adhering to this in dealings with automotive players.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

