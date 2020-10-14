 Nokia seeks cost efficiency with Google Cloud tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia seeks cost efficiency with Google Cloud tie-up

14 OCT 2020

Nokia entered a five-year collaboration with Google Cloud, a move designed to cut the vendor’s costs by migrating its on-premise IT infrastructure onto the cloud computing service.

In a joint statement, the companies noted the tie-up will involve Nokia migrating its global data centres and servers, and software applications to Google Cloud as part of the vendor’s shift to “a cloud-first IT strategy” and moves “to strengthen and transform” its global digital operations.

The pair expect the deal to drive “meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time” by reducing Nokia’s property footprint, energy consumption and hardware capacity purchasing requirements.

As part of the partnership, Nokia will exit its data centres “on a rapid schedule” spanning 18 months to 24 months, while Google Cloud deploys “strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists and engineers to ensure a stable migration”.

Going forward, the vendor’s infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Nokia VP of global IT infrastructure Ravi Parmasad commented it was an “ideal time for Nokia” to team with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation efforts “in a secure and scalable way”.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

North American operators tackle 6G

Chunghwa taps Nokia for 5G small cells

Nokia tips 5G enterprise boom to make $8T impact

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association