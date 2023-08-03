 Nokia buys into US BEAD programme - Mobile World Live
Home_Network Tech

Nokia buys into US BEAD programme

03 AUG 2023

Nokia teamed with manufacturer Sanmina Corporation to produce components to be used in the US government’s broadband accessibility programme, with production set to begin next year.

Manufacture of various fibre network components will take place at Sanmina’s facility in Wisconsin, USA. They will be used in deployments funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) initiative, which is designed to bridge connectivity gaps in the country.

Under the agreement, Nokia and Sanmina will produce core fibre network technology including an optical line terminal (OLT) module, small form factor OLT and optical network terminal.

There is an expectation the manufacturing deal will create up to 200 new jobs in the area and boost economic growth.

Reports suggest Nokia is the first telecoms vendor to announce the domestic production of electronics for fibre networks.

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia President and CEO, noted the move would aid an ambition to bring more Americans online given many remained unconnected, impacting access to healthcare, education and employment.

VP of the US Kamala Harris said the announcement represents a commitment to rebuild national communications infrastructure, touting investments in broadband as increasing “access to reliable, high-speed internet so everyone in America has the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.”

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

_5G+

