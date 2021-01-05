Nokia reshuffles pack in North America - Mobile World Live

Nokia named Ed Cholerton market head for North America customer experience, after shifting long-time region chief Ricky Corker to lead a customer experience unit created as part of an expansive restructuring effort.

A Nokia representative told Mobile World Live Cholerton assumed the role on 1 January 2021, the same date a corporate overhaul announced by the company in October took effect.

The shuffle comes at a pivotal moment: Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in October it faces pressure in the region after losing share with one of its major customers, appearing to reference Verizon’s recent multi-billion network deal with rival Samsung.

Cholerton served as senior VP of sales for Nokia’s AT&T account since 2014, and previously held sales and executive positions at Ericsson, Microsoft and AT&T.

The company revealed Corker’s move in its October announcement, stating he would act as “the voice of the customer across all business groups” in a new role as chief customer experience officer.

Corker was president of customer operations for the Americas since January 2019, and served as EVP and president of North America from 2011 to 2018.