Home

Nokia replaces COO after 8 months

11 DEC 2017

Nokia announced COO Monika Maurer was replaced with immediate effect by Joerg Erlemeier, the executive previously charged with the integration of Alcatel-Lucent.

Maurer will remain an employee during a transition period, but thereafter leave the company to “pursue new opportunities”, the vendor stated. Erlemeier will be tasked with leading Nokia’s ongoing operational transformation and company restructure.

During 2017, the company continued to make job cuts as part of cost-cutting measures related to the integration with Alcatel Lucent.

Prior to taking his new role, Erlemeier held a number of jobs in the company, including SVP of Integration from between 2015 and 2017. He has been an employee of Nokia, and previously Nokia Siemens Networks, since 1994.

Nokia’s outgoing COO took the role in April having previously being COO of the company’s fixed networks business since 2016. She occupied the same role at Alcatel-Lucent for four years and held a number of other roles at the French company since 2005.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said: “I want to thank Monika for her contributions to Nokia, and Alcatel-Lucent before that. I warmly welcome Joerg to the group leadership team, and look forward to working together to further strengthen our disciplined operating model.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris Donkin

