 Nokia readies network slicing launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia readies network slicing launch

26 FEB 2020

Nokia announced plans to roll out network slicing solutions for 4G LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) systems later this year, claiming it will be the first vendor to offer this capability.

In a statement, Nokia said it had been testing and developing slicing solutions with European operators A1 and Telia, with plans to launch to customers in the middle of the year.

The solution is intended to support connectivity from 4G and 5G devices over the sliced network to applications running in both private and public clouds.

Nokia explained it will provide sliced mobile broadband connectivity from device to radio, transport and core, all the way to applications running on networks in the cloud. The system will cover all 4G and 5G devices, and will also be capable of running in a multi-vendor environment.

Deploying the slicing capability can be completed through a software upgrade on existing LTE and non standalone 5G networks, and subsequently standalone 5G networks, it added.

Revenue opportunities
Nokia invited operators to begin preparing strategies for their network slicing businesses for LTE and 5G NR, ahead of launch.

Slicing, a function for next-generation networks, is widely tipped to open new opportunities for operator collaboration with enterprises in areas including IoT, fixed wireless access, applications and content related services.

From a private slicing aspect, Nokia said there were added opportunities in areas including surveillance and automation.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia said 4G and 5G slicing “enables multiple new use cases, which operators can start building now to create new revenue streams”.

Kavit Majithia

