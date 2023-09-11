 Nokia pushes enterprise charging software - Mobile World Live
Home_RAN Vendors

Nokia pushes enterprise charging software

11 SEP 2023
Nokia logo in white on its HQ building

Finnish vendor Nokia launched software to drive revenue opportunities for enterprises in smart city, utilities and railway verticals, using AI and machine learning capabilities.

Enterprise Edge Charging is part of a Nokia strategic push into the sector. It stated the set-up gives clients more control over network data processed and analysed at the edge.

It has a user interface to create pricing and market offers to reduce the time and cost of setting it up, Nokia explained.

Enterprise Edge Charging “is designed around a microservices” architecture which “can be deployed in any cloud and infrastructure environment”. Nokia added it can be sold directly to enterprises or public sector outfits, along with telecom service providers.

Nokia quoted John Abraham, principal analyst at research company Appledore, as saying the development is “significant” because it “allows CSPs and enterprises to charge for services at the edge”.

“This enables greater control and efficient charging for traditionally low business value devices”.

Abraham added the development is “quite timely”, because “5G-Advanced, edge services and IoT applications are on the rise”.

Nokia released charging system configuration software in 2021 and last month teamed with Vodafone Business to develop a cloud-based converged billing platform.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

