 Nokia pushes 5G into Ecuador - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia pushes 5G into Ecuador

01 MAR 2021

Nokia added Ecuador to its 5G footprint, striking a deal with public operator Corporacion Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (CNT) to bring the technology to the country and develop use cases.

In a statement, the Finnish vendor said it would modernise 3G and LTE infrastructure in the provinces of Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi, Bolivar, Morona-Santiago and Santa Elena, with deployment also already underway to migrate 500 sites to 5G.

Nokia will also deploy the country’s first non-standalone (NSA) 5G sites, operating in the cities of Guayaquil and Manta, enabling CNT to choose which 5G services it wants to launch first.

CNT has a long-standing partnership with Nokia covering mobile RAN, IP/optical and fixed solutions.

Nokia will deploy its AirScale products to provide 5G and is also working with the operator to demonstrate use cases including smartphones, fixed wireless access, VR-enabled remote classrooms, connected cars and industrial supervision through drones.

Martha Moncayo Guerrero, CEO of CNT, said as the only public telecoms company in Ecuador, it was prepared for the deployment of 5G “to provide a new future for Ecuadorians”.

“With Nokia, we will be able to present the benefits of this fifth generation technology and show their impact on healthcare, education and industry, for the social and productive development of the country.”

For Nokia the deal in Ecuador comes hot on the heels of an agreement with Globe Telecom to update its 4G network to the next-generation in the Philippines, as the vendor continues to boost its 5G order book globally.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

