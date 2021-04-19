 Nokia to deploy private 5G in Finland factory - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia to deploy private 5G in Finland factory

19 APR 2021

Nokia teamed with solutions provider Edzcom to deliver a standalone (SA) private 5G network at a smart factory in Finland for manufacturing giant Konecranes, as the technology’s use case continue to broaden.

In a statement, Nokia said Edzcom would deploy the private wireless and application platform based on the vendor’s Digital Automation Cloud, which is designed to provide high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking and local edge computing.

The 5G network will enable Konecranes to research and develop digitalised factory and port solutions along with increased automation, as part of current trends in the sector.

Stephan Litjens, VP enterprise solutions at Nokia Cloud and Network Services explained Konecranes had been at the “forefront” of private wireless, having also introduced an LTE-based set-up four years ago to develop solutions for a part of its business.

“By now deploying 5G to explore and develop its potential in factories and ports, Konecranes underscores its pioneering position in leveraging digitalisation to enhance productivity and safety,” he added.

Edzcom further talked up its experience in designing and operating private wireless solutions across different locations, adding the reliability of such solutions are business critical, with “effective connections” needed to create an ecosystem of connected devices.

For Nokia, the move added to more than 260 enterprise customer deployments of private networks, of which more than 40 incorporate 5G.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

LG Uplus taps Nokia to boost 5G indoor coverage

HMD brings fresh Nokia smartphones, MVNO to UK

HMD presenta nuevos smartphones Nokia y una OMV en el Reino Unido
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association