Nokia opens app marketplace for operators

Nokia rolled out an app store specifically for mobile operators which require automation services, a move designed to offer the industry flexibility as networks continue to evolve.

The vendor stated the Altiplano Application Marketplace, named after the vendor’s broadband network controller suite, will include in-house and third-party apps organised under the categories of network support, insight and automation.

Upon launch, it has seven apps available but new offerings and features will follow in 2023 as more developers come on board.

Nokia explained operators can develop and organise their own applications within the marketplace, as well as using the developer portal to customise their network tools, personalise the user interface, customise APIs, add service profiles, and build their own network policies and automation workflows.

Geert Heyninck, VP of broadband networks, said Nokia had opened up the Altiplano platform as it had seen “no two networks, and likewise, no two automation solutions are alike”.

Network support apps will be used by operators to maintain, troubleshoot and protect fixed networks; insight will improve quality and service assurance with actionable insights; and automation will help optimise the network, provide service and subscriber operations to increase operational efficiency and improve customer performance.