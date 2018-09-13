English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia offloads bulk of IP Video business

13 SEP 2018

A Canadian software company agreed to acquire the majority of Nokia’s IP Video business, which will be folded into a new standalone unit in which the Finnish vendor will be a minority stakeholder.

Volaris Group is purchasing Nokia video products covering caching and streaming; origin and storage technology; and stream personalisation software. These will be incorporated into Velocix, which the vendor described as a “pure play streaming technology company” in a statement.

The companies expect the deal to close during Q4, after which Nokia will become a minority shareholder in, and global sales partner of, Velocix. The business will operate as an independent unit within Volaris Group’s Communications and Media unit. Velocix was originally established in 2002 and was a subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent, which Nokia acquired in 2016.

Nokia said most of its current IP Video personnel will move with the sale, though some will stay as the vendor intends to retain parts of the video operation including its integration business to maintain backing for existing customers.

David Nyland, portfolio leader and president of Volaris Group’s Communications and Media division, said the deal is the company’s “first investment in the highly dynamic media technology sector”, which it will use as “a springboard for growth”.

Nokia’s co-president of IP/Optical networks, Basil Alwan, explained video is an increasingly important element in the strategies of the vendor’s customers “both as it relates to their services and the demands it places on their networks.”

Underlying technology covering user experience, content packaging and delivery is currently in a period of “meaningful shifts”, Alwan said, adding the partnership agreement enables Nokia to “adapt and grow in this important period”.

The deal will also ease some of the pressure on Nokia’s IP/Optical division, which recorded declines in earnings during Q2. Revenue declined 3 per cent year-on-year to €1.3 billion, with operating profit down 89 per cent to €10 million.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson latest to bag T-Mobile US 5G contract

AT&T names cities and vendors as 5G plan progresses

Telecom Italia claims European 5G first in San Marino

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association