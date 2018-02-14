Nokia offers operators white-label security service

Nokia announced a set of security services which it said “form a unique, holistic approach to targeting security challenges across mobile, IP and fixed networks” – with an option for operators to offer services to their own enterprise customers on a white-label basis.

The vendor said it starts by assessing operators’ security risks across various domains, benchmarking against peers, and providing a gap analysis and suggestions for performance improvements. After the assessment, a managed service powered by Nokia’s NetGuard software completes the process, with experts designing network security infrastructure, information management and monitoring systems to ensure information is protected against threats, and compliance standards are met.

Having secured their own networks, operators can then go on to offer the Managed Security Services portfolio, or selected elements of it, to enterprise customers. In partnership, operators can “easily implement a security portfolio to open a new revenue source and increase customer loyalty”, Nokia said.

“Operators must be prepared for a security breach. A dynamic, managed security proposition is needed to eliminate possible threats, so we are taking a comprehensive approach to security from assessing risks to managing and maintaining our customers’ security infrastructure,” Friedrich Trawoeger, head of Managed Services at Nokia, said.