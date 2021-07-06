Nokia ups next-gen SIM play with software launch

Nokia unveiled its latest software targeted at operators and enterprises supporting next generation SIMs, as the vendor looks to benefit from an expected jump in demand for embedded and integrated SIM (eSIM and iSIM) in the coming years.

The vendor’s Cloud and Network Services’ iSIM Secure Connect software is expected to be available later in Q3.

Nokia noted the service would enable management of IoT and consumer subscriptions on devices compatible with eSIM and iSIM. Both are replacements for traditional SIM cards, capable of being provisioned remotely and supporting multiple profiles.

Its latest release is vendor agnostic and, the company noted, works in “various network and cloud environments”. It added adoption of the system would support current and future IoT business and operating models.

Next-generation modules in the form of eSIM and iSIM are tipped for rapid growth with GSMA Intelligence predicting there will be 2.5 billion eSIM smartphone connections globally by 2025 (as of a report published in June 2020). In the same study, the analyst house found 40 per cent of enterprises believed the technology was very important in future IoT deployments.

Nokia is one of a number of companies supporting remote provisioning for next generation SIM technologies.

Hamdy Farid, Nokia Cloud and Network Services head of business applications, said the technology “unleashes a wide range of growth opportunities for CSPs and enterprises and enables new innovations that build proven value on top of this new technology”.