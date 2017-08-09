English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Nokia, MTN probed for violating black ownership laws

09 AUG 2017

MTN Group and Nokia could be fined up to 10 per cent of their annual turnover if found to have breached South African laws covering ownership structures.

The companies are being investigated by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission, which works for the “effective participation of black people in the economy”. The commission is probing whether MTN and Nokia violated an act: “relating to the B-BBEE ownership structures and non-compliance with the Codes of Good Practice,” it said in a statement.

In the event “there are adverse findings against them” MTN and Nokia would have 30 days to respond “before the B-BBEE Commission makes the findings final.”

Ownership programmes
As far as MTN Group is concerned, the commission wants to: “determine whether the MTN Zakhele and the MTN Zakhele Futhi B-BBEE schemes meet the requirements for black ownership elements and comply with the B-BBEE Act.”

MTN launched its Zakhele Futhi black empowerment share scheme in South Africa in September 2016, offering qualifying members of the South African public the opportunity to apply for up to 123,416,819 shares in the investment vehicle.

The programme was designed to replace MTN Zakhele, a similar investment vehicle meant to be unwound in November 2016.

In the case of Nokia, the commission said it wants to: “determine whether the B-BBEE ownership transaction involving the employee trust and Sekunjalo Investment Limited through specific entities (resulting in 26 per cent black ownership), and the subsequent change in black ownership (resulting in 31.28 per cent black ownership) by Sekunjalo Investment Limited, comply with the B-BBEE Act”.

The commission is investigating a total of 17 companies and said “it is allowed to initiate an investigation on its own initiative and this often happens as a result of a tip-off.”

If found to have violated the act, the companies could be fined, while individuals involved could face imprisonment for up to ten years.

Companies may also be excluded from doing business with the government for up to ten years, and the contracts they have with any state-owned entity or government department can be cancelled.

The B-BBEE Commission is also allowed to consider alternative dispute resolution, though it did not say what this could be.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Net1 secures Cell C stake, eyes South Africa expansion

MTN CEO hails H1 data and digital service boost

Blog: Vodacom faces battle for Africa money lead
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association